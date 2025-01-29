FBI, ATF working operation in Pueblo neighborhood

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A KRDO13 crew is on scene in Pueblo where our team can see a heavy law enforcement presence from both local and federal agencies.

Near East 10th Street and North Salem, FBI and ATF agents are conducting some sort of operation.

A KRDO13 employee says he saw law enforcement searching through cars.

A spokesperson with the FBI says they are "carrying out court-authorized law enforcement activity," but the ATF is the lead agency.

Details are limited at this time. KRDO13 has reached out to other officials for more information.