Police release identity of man killed by Stetson Hills King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim of a shooting by the Stetson Hills Boulevard King Soopers as 32-year-old Tyray Ikener.

According to police, they arrived around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 to find that he was shot inside of a car.

At this time, police have not identified a suspect.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information or was a witness is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.