El Paso County had the most speeding citations from CSP out of any county in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Out of every county in Colorado, El Paso County ranked #1 for drivers who had a need for speed and paid the price to CSP for it. The county had the highest number of speeding citations issued by CSP in 2024.

Douglas County was ranked second, but even then, El Paso County had more than double the citations comparatively.

“The temptation to speed may be all around you, but you won’t get out of a ticket if you violate the law and get pulled over, “ said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in a release. “Our goal isn’t to go out and ticket everyone; we want drivers to do the right thing and drive like a trooper is a passenger in their vehicle. Citations are meant to correct poor driving choices, and you are literally in the driver’s seat to determine the likelihood of a traffic stop.”

Here's a look at the top five counties to receive citations from CSP in 2024:

El Paso (2,161)

Douglas (862)

Jefferson (831)

Fremont (727)

Mesa (684)

CSP says El Paso County has remained in the top five for the past four years. Of note, however, is that this data only reflects citations from CSP and does not include local police and sheriff's office citations.

I-70 and I-25 were among the top roadways where drivers were caught at the highest speeds by the agency. Here's the top five, according to CSP: