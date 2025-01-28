El Paso County deputies searching for suspects in 7-Eleven robbery

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating two suspects behind an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called around 12 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2024 for a robbery at the store, which is located in the 1400 block of B Street in the Stratmoor Valley area.

Deputies say they learned two men had displayed guns and demanded cash from the register. It's believed they left in a silver sedan, though the make and model is unknown.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-7777.