UK judge denies extradition challenge for Colorado Springs mom accused of murdering her kids

LONDON (KRDO) - Kimberlee Singler, a Colorado Springs mother who is accused of murdering her kids, has had a challenge against her extradition to the US rejected.

District Judge John Zani rejected the challenge by Kimberlee Singler at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, according to the Press Association.

35-year-old Singler fled Colorado Springs after allegedly killing her two kids, 9-year-old Ellie Wentz and 7-year-old Aden Wentz. Her 11-year-old daughter was found injured, but alive.

The alleged crime took place on Dec. 19, 2023 and Singler was arrested in Kensington, west London, by the National Crime Agency on Dec. 30, 2023.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper will now decide whether she is to be extradited to the US, according to the Press Association.

It remains unclear when she might return back to the United States to face charges.