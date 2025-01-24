Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrest 22-year-old after Colorado City deadly shooting

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a 22-year-old man following a deadly shooting in Colorado City.

According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a home just before 7 p.m. on Thursday night. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Deputies say he was transported to the hospital but died.

Deputies believe Jason M. Valdez, who was living in the home, shot the man.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is expected to release the name of the victim, but as of publication, he has not been identified publicly.