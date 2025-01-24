Nearly 30 pounds of fentanyl pills, 12 pounds of meth linked to drug ring operating in Prowers Co.

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Friday that a grand jury has indicted 10 people after they allegedly participated in a drug trafficking ring police say operated in Southern Colorado.

The Attorney General's Office says the illegal activity took place between February and October of 2024. Officials allege that the group's drug trafficking ring spanned from Adams County to Prowers County.

According to the indictments, Louie Gonzales, Chester Gray, Chelsea Hall-Chavira, Joshua Hyatt, Juan Mendoza, Edward Monroe, Asia Ralstin, Carlos Robinson, Dayla White, and Steve Yang sold drugs in the community. Those drugs include fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and meth.

The Attorney General's Office says police seized a slew of drugs during multiple traffic stops, including one bust involving Joshua Hyatt's car where they found:

1,471.5 grams of fentanyl

2,017.3 grams of methamphetamine

125.5 grams of cocaine

86.8 grams of heroin

During one traffic stop in Trinidad, investigators say they found 10.98 kilograms (24.2 pounds) of counterfeit M/30 Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and 33 grams of meth.

Investigators say Chelsea Hall-Chavira was driving the car that was stopped in that bust in Trinidad. According to the indictment, she took ownership of the drugs and said she planned to take them to Denver.

In total throughout the entire investigation, officials say they recovered: