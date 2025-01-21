Teller Co. Sheriff: Three Venezuelan immigrants who have ties to Aurora incidents arrested

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - With President Donald Trump signing several impactful executive orders on immigration, KRDO13 Investigates had an opportunity to sit down with Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell about the future of immigration enforcement in Colorado.

During the interview, Sheriff Mikesell revealed that in the past week, his deputies have arrested three undocumented immigrants -- all with alleged ties to the incidents in Aurora.

More details are expected to be released later this week.

In the meantime, Sheriff Mikesell says that he's actively working cases involving undocumented immigrants, and believes this new Trump administration will allow for more federal partnerships and funding.

A number of executive orders have been signed by President Donald Trump addressing the border, immigration, and deportation. All are topics that Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell has long been vocal about.

"I really think what you're going to see is more of the criminal element that are being dealt with, more the cartels, more of the gangs," said Sheriff Mikesell.

One executive order, designates cartels as terrorist organizations, which could allow more collaboration with local law enforcement.

"We're working on federal immigration, crime that is now terrorist related. It does open the doors. So we'll see a lot of that as a funding mechanism to fight these things," said Sheriff Mikesell

Mikesell says his detention agreement with Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold suspected illegal immigrants in jail had to end last year. He hopes more funding could be coming.

"That's costing the county anywhere from 1 million to 2 million dollars," he said.

Mikesell has been sued twice over his agreement with ICE to detain undocumented immigrants on their behalf. Ultimately, he was no longer allowed to make arrests -- but was shown to be following Colorado law.

President Trump has also signed another executive order relating to birthright citizenship. The Colorado Attorney General announced Tuesday that he is suing over the order, alleging it's a violation of the 14th Amendment.