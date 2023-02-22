Court rules in favor of Teller Co. Sheriff in legal battle over his agreement with ICE

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell was sued by six individuals accusing him of violating state law by holding undocumented immigrants in his jail.

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyers argued on behalf of those individuals that holding inmates solely based on immigrants' status violates due process and state law.

A District Court has now ruled in favor of Mikesell, saying his 287 (g) agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is legal. The ruling says the sheriff in this instance is "acting as a de facto federal immigration officer" and the legislature does not prevent Colorado sheriffs from entering into such agreements. The sheriff has the authority to enter into the agreement under his authority to keep the peace per C.R.S. 30-1--516, according to the ruling.

The conclusion written by District Judge Scott A. Sells says, "I find the Plaintiffs have not met their burden of proof by a preponderance of evidence on any of their respective claims."

Director of the ACLU Colorado, Mark Silverstein issued the following statement regarding the ruling:

“We are disappointed that the trial court upheld the Teller County Sheriff’s 287g program. We remain steadfast in our claim that the Sheriff’s program of enforcing federal immigration law violates the Colorado Constitution as well as a Colorado statute. We will now take this case to the Colorado Court of Appeals.”

The conclusion from District Judge Scott A. Sells continues to say that as per C.R.C.P. Rule 57, the following six claims of Sheriff Mikesell were granted: