Colorado Attorney General sues over President Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Just one day after President Trump issued an executive order to end birthright citizenship, Colorado's Attorney General announced his office is filing a lawsuit.

According to ABC News, President Trump's order is directed to federal agencies, where starting next month, they'll stop issuing citizenship documents to U.S.-born children if their parents are undocumented or on temporary visas.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says the order violates the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Section 1401 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The first section of the 14th Amendment reads as follows:

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws. -14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

Reporting from ABC News indicates that at least 18 states have challenged the new executive order, as of Tuesday morning.

“The executive order cannot be allowed to stand, and I will fight to ensure that all who are born in the United States keep their right to fully and fairly be a part of American society as a citizen with all its benefits and privileges," said Weiser.

Trump has long rallied against birthright citizenship, saying that the government benefits a child reaps from citizenship also benefit their immigrant parents.

"[Birthright citizenship] is a reward for breaking the laws of the United States, and is obviously a magnet helping draw a flood of illegals that come across our borders," said President Trump in a video posted to his campaign website.

The lawsuits against his executive order could become one of the very first major cases for the Supreme Court related to decisions made during his second term.