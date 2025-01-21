CSPD finds body of Colorado Springs man reported missing in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they've identified human remains they found, and they belong to a man who has been missing for over two years.

Police say 28-year-old Santino Cardella was reported missing back in April of 2022. They believe foul play was involved.

RELATED: Colorado Springs Police search for man missing since January

Fast forward to 2024, two years after he disappeared, when police say they got information that indicated he could be buried somewhere. In October of 2024, police say they received a warrant to search land in Pueblo West.

Source: KRDO13, Oct. 7, 2024

KRDO13 was on the scene as they searched and located a body. However, at the time, law enforcement did not disclose what case their search was related to.

We now know the search on Oct. 7 was for Cardella's body after an announcement from CSPD on Tuesday.

Details are still limited at this time, and the coroner's office is still trying to determine his cause of death.