Colorado Springs woman involved in Texas pursuit, crash that killed her and police sergeant

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs woman killed a Texas sergeant in a crash following a pursuit, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS says Sergeant Mark Butler died in the head-on crash.

A local station in Texas, KBTX, says Lannigan allegedly attempted to cash a fraudulent check at a Prosperity Bank.

According to DPS, Kimberly Lannigan, age 59, led police in College Station, Texas on a pursuit along a state highway. Police say they terminated the pursuit when she exited the highway. However, they say she reentered the highway, this time traveling on the wrong side of the road.

DPS says she hit a Navasota Police Department car head-on in a crash, killing Sergeant Mark Butler. DPS says Lannigan also died in the crash.

According to Sergeant Butler's obituary, his celebration of life will be held this Friday in College Station.