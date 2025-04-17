RED FLAG WARNING Today, Snow Friday Into Saturday

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with breezy to windy conditions and warm high of 72° for Colorado Springs and 79° for Pueblo. RED FLAG WARNING from 10:00am to 9:00pm.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers changing to snow. Much cooler highs in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow showers expected overnight with 2”-4” possible for Colorado Springs and higher totals with elevation.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for snow showers. additional accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cooler highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.