City of Colorado Springs and local organizations help 850 people find a warming shelter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- On Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs announced they were able to shelter more than 800 un-housed people during the weekend's arctic temperatures.

The city said all of this was made possible thanks to several different organizations that helped to get people indoors.

KRDO13 talked with a volunteer from Hope COS who was out helping the un-housed find a warming shelter.

In a video released on their social media, the city said as many as 850 people were sheltered over the weekend.

We talked with Sed Keller, who's been volunteering with Hope COS since late last year. And over the weekend he helped with outreach and was able to take the un-housed to heating shelters.

He said these are great numbers and it shows how organizations working together can really make an impact and help the un-housed population.

"It's tremendous. The fact that the city was able to help that many people is a huge kudos to the efforts that all of these citizen volunteers and city volunteers and, you know, nonprofit organizations, efforts, collective efforts put together," said Keller.

Hope COS and Silver Key Senior Services also provided transportation to shelters 24/7 during the cold stretch.

The city also thanked different law enforcement agencies and the fire department for the work they did to help many un-housed people.