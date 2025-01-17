Up to $10,000 reward offered for locating mail theft suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for help locating mail theft suspects.

USPIS says the people pictured below are suspected of using credit cards stolen from the mail.

One suspect was seen on video on Dec. 17, 2024 and again on Dec. 26, 2024.

He is described as a white male in his late thirties to early forties with neck, back, and hand tattoos. USPIS says he was seen in both Denver and Colorado Springs.

Source: USPIS

USPIS is also looking for two other people. They were seen on Dec. 28, 2024. They are described as a white woman and a white man in their late thirties to early forties. USPIS says they are suspected of using stolen credit cards at the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.

If you have information on either of the cases, you're asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”).