Former El Paso County Deputy pleads guilty to felony kidnapping, gets 30 days in jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A (now former) deputy with El Paso County has pled guilty to felony 2nd-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual contact.

Dalton Bridges was employed with the sheriff's office beginning in 2019 up until January 2023 when he was put on administrative leave following his allegations.

According to his arrest affidavit, Bridges and the victim had a sexual relationship in 2020, but she broke it off after finding out Bridges was married and not separating from his wife.

In 2023, the two began a relationship again after he told the victim he left his wife.

On the night of Jan. 3, the affidavit states Bridges and the victim went to dinner, an arcade bar, and a liquor store before returning to her Fountain house.

According to the affidavit, both the victim and Bridges had been drinking. Once back at her house, the victim told investigators Dalton began hitting her with a paddle, possibly a whip. She said she told Bridges "no" and "collapsed on the floor." She also began crying "because it was too much."

The victim said Bridges then forcefully began to kiss her neck. The victim said she pulled away and ran out the front door to her car.

According to the affidavit, Bridges followed her, wrapped his arms around her, and dragged her back inside.

The affidavit states the altercation was caught on the victim’s Ring doorbell and verifies the victim’s account. The video shows Bridges taking the victim back to the house, while she is crying and saying, “No, no, no.”

While back inside, Bridges and the victim argue before talking about the situation. While they were talking, the victim said they started having sex.

Eventually, Bridges fell asleep. The next morning, the victim said Bridges made her have sex again despite her being in pain and then he left her house.

In the affidavit, the victim told investigators she hurt the next day and was bleeding.

Bridges was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 4 years of probation. He has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.

A spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Bridges is no longer employed with the agency.