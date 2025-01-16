One dead, two injured after early-morning shooting in Security-Widefield

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One is dead and two others are injured after an early-morning shooting in Security-Widefield, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

EPSO said one of the injured individuals was transported to a nearby hospital this morning, with no further clarification on their condition.

According to EPSO, the incident occurred in the 7000 block of Dove Creek Circle, near the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard on Jan. 16.

EPSO said this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no active threat to the surrounding area.

None of the involved individuals have been identified by the sheriff's office as of publication, and it's unknown if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.