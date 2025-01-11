Western Slope Lawmakers release statement ahead of 2nd round of wolf releases in Colorado

DILLON, Colo. (KRDO) - While Colorado Parks and Wildlife works with officials in British Columbia to secure more than a dozen wolves to aid in reintroduction efforts lawmakers from the Western Slope are expressing hope that this next round of wolf releases will go smoothly and not hurt rural ranchers.

RELATED: Colorado Parks and Wildlife begins plans to locate 15 wolves to Colorado from British Columbia

RELATED: Wolf reintroduction plan to continue in Colorado despite petition from ranchers asking for delay

The statement reads:

“The voter-imposed reintroduction of wolves in Colorado has had a challenging, and at times, disappointing beginning for our ranchers, on-the-ground CPW staff, and communities on the Western Slope. Coexistence will only be accomplished with adequate support for, input from, and most importantly, respect for the individuals and communities that have to deal with all the consequences of wolves on a daily basis. As more wolves are being released into more counties across our region, we will continue to amplify the voices of our ranching communities who have rightly demanded seven reasonable supports, agreements, and clarity from CPW before this next round of animals are on the ground."

“This past week, CPW committed to having all seven of those asks in place as soon as possible and we are monitoring that commitment very closely. We hope that this next round of releases and the impacts it will bring over the following calving and production season will go better than it did last year. Should problems arise or commitments fail to be honored, we are prepared to exercise our power as a co-equal branch of government to do everything we can to protect our constituents, amplify valid concerns, and ensure that coexistence is equitable.”