Wolf reintroduction plan to continue in Colorado despite petition from ranchers asking for delay

By Tori Mason

Click here for updates on this story

Colorado (KCNC) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted 10 – 1 to continue wolf reintroduction in the state. Last year, a petition was filed asking CPW to stop releasing wolves until several changes are made. The commission listened to hours of public comment from both sides of the issue Wednesday ahead of their vote.

In September, a petition filed by ranchers and agriculture organizations asked CPW to delay further introduction of wolves until Colorado’s wolf management program is “equipped to handle the consequences of these introductions.”

The petition asked that neither the Commission nor CPW introduce additional gray wolves to Colorado until:

The Commission adopts a definition of “chronic depredation” with mandated lethal take requirements of chronically depredating wolves and provides notice to the impacted communities and livestock producers of this generally applicable standard CPW tests and evaluates alternative forms of non-lethal measures for keeping wolves from attacking livestock and working dogs to identify what measures work in what field conditions and for how long the measures are effective CPW develops a program to conduct site assessments of areas where wolves are interacting with livestock and working dogs and educate livestock producers on managing wolf conflicts and implementing site-specific, effective non-lethal measures to minimize livestock losses CPW develops a range rider program for areas where wolves are either currently interacting with livestock and working dogs or can be expected to interact after additional wolves are introduced, acquires sufficient funding for this range rider program, and implements this program prior to the next introduction of wolves CPW hires, trains, and puts in place a rapid response to team to immediately respond to reports of wolves harassing or depredating livestock and working dogs and keeps that team in the impacted area until the threat is removed CPW collaborates with livestock producers and other state, local and federal agencies to develop best practices for carcass management in rural areas and communicates with impacted communities and livestock producers about these best practices CPW creates a transparent plan to communicate and consult with local county officials, impacted communities, and livestock producers in advance of any wolf introductions that could affect them

CPW Director Jeff Davis says they’ve been working on solutions long before they received the petition.

“This decision affirms everything our agency and its partners have already been focused on regarding the conditions in the petition,” said Davis. “We’ve been listening to and working with all stakeholders in this historic restoration effort. The results are evident in our improved Conflict Minimization Program, the addition of new staff to work alongside producers, strengthened partnerships, and guidelines for producers as it relates to chronic depredation and lethal management considerations. We remain committed to working with all impacted parties as we continue to implement the law as passed by the voters.”

CPW discussed the development of a state range rider program during Tuesday’s meeting. CPW is partnering with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to create the Colorado Range Rider program that will launch in early 2025.

CPW says it has developed criteria for different levels of response as a guide for field staff to use when addressing wolf conflict and depredations.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has also created an internal administrative directive defining “chronic depredation” and lethal removal considerations for gray wolf management.

When it comes to non-lethal conflict techniques, CPW says its able to provide multiple tools and resources to livestock producers to minimize wolf-livestock conflict. The first step is to establish a conflict mitigation plan through a site assessment.

CPW has recently updated the site assessment process for 2025. CDA and CPW worked with neighboring states to understand best practices for carcass management.

CPW says the continued releases of wolves will supplement the first round of releases completed last season.

They say adding animals to the existing population will increase the likelihood of pairing, breeding, and pack formation. CPW says this will create more consistent territories that allow them to monitor patterns within a territory and will improve the agency’s ability to collaborate with ranchers on active behavior and coexistence strategies to best protect livestock.

The next round of reintroductions will happen in January. CPW says none of the wolves brought to Colorado have a history with packs that have repeatedly killed livestock.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.