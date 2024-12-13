Colorado Parks and Wildlife begins plans to locate 15 wolves to Colorado from British Columbia

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is hosting educational sessions this week and next week to prepare to bring 15 wolves into the Centennial state.

CPW is hoping to teach people about "non-lethal tools and deterrents" ahead of the relocation of the wolves.

According to the agency, they're also taking the following measures:

Adding five more conflict reduction specialists, for a total of ten

Launching the Colorado Range Rider program

Creating a Conflict Management Grant

Updated site assessments and response criteria

Continuing local meetings and workshops on the Western Slope

Colorado's wolf relocation initiative has been met with some backlash across the state, with many concerned over the safety of local livestock.

RELATED: 26 Colorado agricultural groups file petition to halt wolf reintroduction efforts

For more information and to register for the wolf conflict mitigation meetings, click here.