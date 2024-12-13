Skip to Content
Colorado Parks and Wildlife begins plans to locate 15 wolves to Colorado from British Columbia

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is hosting educational sessions this week and next week to prepare to bring 15 wolves into the Centennial state.

CPW is hoping to teach people about "non-lethal tools and deterrents" ahead of the relocation of the wolves.

According to the agency, they're also taking the following measures:

  • Adding five more conflict reduction specialists, for a total of ten
  • Launching the Colorado Range Rider program
  • Creating a Conflict Management Grant
  • Updated site assessments and response criteria
  • Continuing local meetings and workshops on the Western Slope

Colorado's wolf relocation initiative has been met with some backlash across the state, with many concerned over the safety of local livestock.

For more information and to register for the wolf conflict mitigation meetings, click here.

