CPW rescues another Colorado deer from a hammock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In what seems to be a recurring pattern across the Centennial State in recent months, another Colorado deer has been rescued from a hammock.

This time it was a deer in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said their officers recently rescued a buck with a hammock tangled in its antlers, which was obstructing its vision and interfering with its ability to eat. The agency said they prefer not to tranquilize deer, but it was deemed necessary in this case.

Wildlife Officer Aaron Berscheid found the deer in distress, tranquilized it, and cut off the hammock, CPW said. He then revived it and observed it until the effects of the drugs wore off.

The agency urges everyone to protect wildlife around their homes by not leaving holiday decorations, sports nets, hammocks, swings, and other obstructions up when not in use. They pose a huge hazard to wildlife. CPW said that in this case, several ropes and swings were left dangling dangerously in the yard.

Find more information on living safely with wildlife here.