CPW officer and Jeffco deputies take hands on approach to free deer from hammock

today at 4:23 PM
Published 4:35 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officer and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) recently teamed up for a wild rescue mission.

According to the JCSO, a buck recently got its antlers tangled in a backyard hammock in the Applewood Community. Deputies teamed up with a CPW wildlife officer and took a hands-on approach to free the distressed deer.

JCSO said the wildlife officer bravely grabbed the deer by the head and neck to hold it steady while the deputies quickly cut the hammock with knives.

This rescue is a great reminder to keep wildlife in mind when hanging things like hammocks, sports equipment, or holiday decorations.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

