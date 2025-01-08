CPW officer and Jeffco deputies take hands on approach to free deer from hammock

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officer and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) recently teamed up for a wild rescue mission.

RELATED: CPW officers rescue buck trapped in playground equipment in Woodland Park

According to the JCSO, a buck recently got its antlers tangled in a backyard hammock in the Applewood Community. Deputies teamed up with a CPW wildlife officer and took a hands-on approach to free the distressed deer.

Deer in Distress: Tangled Tale Ends in Rescue



Colorado Parks and Wildlife and our JCSO deputies teamed up for a wild rescue mission! A curious deer got itself tangled in a backyard hammock in the Applewood community, and it was up to this amazing team to set it free.



While the… pic.twitter.com/Lbrml7YlFt — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 8, 2025

JCSO said the wildlife officer bravely grabbed the deer by the head and neck to hold it steady while the deputies quickly cut the hammock with knives.

RELATED: Keep Colorado’s wildlife in mind when decorating for the holidays

This rescue is a great reminder to keep wildlife in mind when hanging things like hammocks, sports equipment, or holiday decorations.