CPW officers rescue buck trapped in playground equipment in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding Coloradans who live in close proximity to wildlife that common things like sports nets and playgrounds can be serious hazards to certain animals.

CPW said when you live with wildlife, it is critical to remove these hazards as they can trap, injure, and even kill animals.

CPW Officers Aaron Berscheid and Travis Sauder found this buck hopelessly tangled in a playground and thrashing dangerously.

Exhausted, it was vulnerable to predators.

With help from @WoodlandParkCO Police, CPW officers tased the buck and cut it free.

