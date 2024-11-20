Skip to Content
CPW officers rescue buck trapped in playground equipment in Woodland Park

CPW
today at 3:04 PM
Published 3:16 PM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding Coloradans who live in close proximity to wildlife that common things like sports nets and playgrounds can be serious hazards to certain animals.

CPW said when you live with wildlife, it is critical to remove these hazards as they can trap, injure, and even kill animals.

Wildlife officers recently found a buck trapped in playground equipment in Woodland Park. CPW said the deer was thrashing dangerously and had exhausted itself to the point of being vulnerable to predators.

With the help of a Woodland Park PD officer, the buck was tased and then cut free from the playground equipment. Once free, it got up and walked off.

