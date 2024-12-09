Keep Colorado’s wildlife in mind when decorating for the holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says they've received increased calls this year regarding deer getting their antlers tangled in holiday decorations and yard equipment.

CPW said that while deer are curious and tangle hazards can present themselves at any time, bucks may also spar with and become tangled in swing sets, volleyball nets, bicycles, vegetable-wire cages, hoses, and more during the mating season, otherwise known as the rut.

The deer rut in Colorado typically can run from late October through December, with peak activity in November. CPW said over the last month, wildlife officers in Durango alone had to free multiple bucks from netting attached to soccer goals, batting cages, gardens, and more. Along with these common tangle hazards, holiday lights become a constant hazard to bucks this time of year, the agency said.

CPW said the public can help Colorado's antlered animals by making sure holiday decorations and lights are attached firmly to structures and strung at least eight feet off the ground. Do not drape lights loose on top of shrubbery or wrap lights around the trunks of trees, which bucks rub their antlers on to sharpen during the mating season. Stringing lights or other decorations between trees and bushes where deer can pass through should also be avoided.

If you see an animal tangled in anything, contact CPW or local law enforcement.

Drivers are also reminded to slow down and be on the lookout for deer on highways this time of year. Not only are bucks in pursuit of a mate, but animals are also migrating to winter range and will be more present crossing roadways both on highways and arterial roadways.