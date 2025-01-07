‘Snow Buddies’ program helps kids at Children’s Hospital enjoy the snow from inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday's snowstorm meant a classic Colorado snow day for many kids across the state.

However, kids in the hospital don't often get the opportunity to play outside in the snow. Children's Hospital Colorado has found a way to meet its patients in the middle.

The "Snow Buddies" program allows kids' imaginations to get outside and build a snowman. The hospital tells us that the kids draw their ideal snowman and volunteers go outside and bring it to life. When the snowman is done, the kids get a picture of their dream snow buddy.

Here's where you the community come in. Children's Hospital Colorado is looking for Snow Buddy volunteers to match with at least 50 patients before the end of March.

For more information, visit Children's Hospital Colorado's volunteer page.