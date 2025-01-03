D11 ‘Supplies for Success’ event helps teachers gear up for the Spring Semester

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A special event in Colorado Springs Friday looked to help teachers in District 11 by making sure they have all the supplies they need to guarantee their students' success.

The district's first-ever 'Supplies for Success' event provided educators with valuable school supplies to help them gear up for the Spring Semester, and all at no cost to them.

According to event organizers, the event was so popular with the teachers that they nearly ran out of supplies just a few hours into the event.