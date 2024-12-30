Cañon City Police seeking help in locating man accused of trespassing, theft

Cañon City Police, Colo. (KRDO) - Cañon City Police (CCPD) say they are seeking help in locating a man accused of trespassing and theft.

According to police, between Dec. 10 and Dec. 23, they received multiple calls in reference to car break-ins on the north side of Cañon City.

Anthony Watson (Source: CCPD)

Anthony Watson, 21, was arrested for the following crimes, according to police:

1st Degree Criminal Trespass; 18 counts

18 counts Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Criminal Trespass; 27 counts

Conspiracy; 2 counts

Theft; 2 counts

Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device; 3 counts

Identity Theft

Identity Theft (Possession >3+ financial devices)

Cybercrime (Less than $300)

Police say Watson was already in custody when warrants were issued, and he is now being held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

However, police say they are still looking for one other suspect.

Thomas Mikesell, 18, has active warrants for these charges, according to police:

1st Degree Criminal Trespass; 4 counts

Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Criminal Trespass; 32 counts

Conspiracy; 2 counts

Theft (Less than $300); 2 counts

Anyone with information on Mikesell is encouraged to contact the Cañon City Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.

Thomas Mikesell (Source: CCPD)

People with information can submit tips via Fremont County CrimeStoppers by calling 719-276-STOP, or by submitting an online tip by clicking here.

Police say any tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash award from Crime Stoppers (up to $1000).