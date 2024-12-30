Cañon City Police seeking help in locating man accused of trespassing, theft
Cañon City Police, Colo. (KRDO) - Cañon City Police (CCPD) say they are seeking help in locating a man accused of trespassing and theft.
According to police, between Dec. 10 and Dec. 23, they received multiple calls in reference to car break-ins on the north side of Cañon City.
Anthony Watson, 21, was arrested for the following crimes, according to police:
- 1st Degree Criminal Trespass; 18 counts
- 18 counts Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Criminal Trespass; 27 counts
- Conspiracy; 2 counts
- Theft; 2 counts
- Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device; 3 counts
- Identity Theft
- Identity Theft (Possession >3+ financial devices)
- Cybercrime (Less than $300)
Police say Watson was already in custody when warrants were issued, and he is now being held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.
However, police say they are still looking for one other suspect.
Thomas Mikesell, 18, has active warrants for these charges, according to police:
- 1st Degree Criminal Trespass; 4 counts
- Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Criminal Trespass; 32 counts
- Conspiracy; 2 counts
- Theft (Less than $300); 2 counts
Anyone with information on Mikesell is encouraged to contact the Cañon City Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.
People with information can submit tips via Fremont County CrimeStoppers by calling 719-276-STOP, or by submitting an online tip by clicking here.
Police say any tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash award from Crime Stoppers (up to $1000).