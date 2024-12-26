Pursuit on I-25 leads to rescue of kidnapping victim

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says a pursuit along I-25 ended with the successful rescue of a kidnapping victim on Thursday.

Around 3:54 a.m., PPD says officers were sent out to the 2200 block of East 12th Street for a report of a kidnapping in progress.

Police say Stevie Flores, 33, left in a car with his ex-girlfriend and her family was concerned for her safety.

Officers say they located Flores' car and attempted to pull him over, but instead, Flores allegedly fled. Police say out of concern for the woman's safety, they began a pursuit down northbound I-25. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol were called in to assist, according to PPD.

Police say the car was finally stopped on Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.

Flores has been charged with 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Domestic Violence, Vehicular Eluding, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and had warrants for Criminal Impersonation- Cause Liability, and Failure to Appear.