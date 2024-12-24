Seeing patients struggle with loneliness, Colo. Springs woman starts Adopt-A-Senior program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - While the holiday season is called the "happiest time of the year," it's also a time of loneliness for many people. Those feelings can be exacerbated for seniors, who might live alone, have had a spouse pass away, or live far away from children.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says loneliness is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death.

But one Colorado Springs woman has stepped up to help and be a shoulder to lean on.

Yevgeniya Tsyganok says she began giving gifts to seniors during the pandemic, after seeing how hospice patients were holding up.

"My grama [sic] was in hospice and told me how sad seniors where because they did not have anyone visiting them, and that made me realize there is so many giveaways for kids and families, but not much for seniors," said Tsyganok in a message to KRDO13. "So in honor of my grama who passed in 2021 I continue to do it to make sure our seniors are not forgotten."

Tsyganok's "Adopt-A-Senior" program is a community effort where people buy seniors a gift, and come drop it off to them in person and make a connection.

In coordination with Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, Aedyn’s Backpack Club, and other donors, she says the program delivered over 200 gifts to about 100 seniors this year.

"My hope is others step up and do more for seniors throughout the year and remind them they are not alone and forgotten," she said.