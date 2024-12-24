Family continues founder’s tradition to help the homeless on Christmas Day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Family and community members are coming together in honor of the Kids Care Too founder, Ashley Isabella Scott. Scott was only 5 years old when she started the organization 10 years ago.

Every year on Christmas Day, Ashley-- along with her family-- would go and hand out bags to homeless people in Pueblo. But in October, Ashely died by suicide.

Mia Cline, her cousin, is taking the tragedy and instead furthering a legacy. Despite her cousin's death, she's carrying on her tradition of helping the homeless.

"We wanted to continue that because, it's a really heartwarming sensation when you see, someone get something when they have nothing," said Cline.

At the age of 5, Ashley got $50 for Christmas and she wanted to use that money to help others. She asked her mom to take her to the dollar store so she could buy items. Ashley ended up filling up 5 bags and gave them to homeless people in Pueblo on Christmas day.

It was then her organization Kids Care Too was created.

When Ashley passed away two months ago, her family wanted to continue with her program and not let this tragedy stop them from helping others.

Although Ashely is no longer here, they say they felt her presence while they were making the bags.

"We were definitely thinking about her, and we felt her energy and it just made us feel happy in the process of making them is love," said Cline.

This year not only will they be dropping off donations in Pueblo, some are also headed to Colorado Springs and Denver.

The bags will be handed out tomorrow on Christmas Day at four locations. A hot meal will also be served at 12:30 p.m. at all locations.

Central Location Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen (south parking lot) 422 West 7th Street

Pop-up Eastside Location East 4th and Fountain

Pop-up Bessemer Benedict Park Mesa Avenue