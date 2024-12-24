Children’s Hospital of Colorado signs agreement with TriWest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Military families who use the Children's Hospital have received new updates on their care.

Last week, it was announced that Children's Hospital was dropping TriCARE from their network, instead becoming a non-network, participating provider.

RELATED: TRICARE will soon be out-of-network for Children’s Hospital of Colorado

Officials with Children's Hospital said the change was due to the Defense Health Agency (DHA) slashing reimbursement rates for TRICARE patients.

However, the hospital has just announced it signed an agreement with TriWest to remain in network with TRICARE.

"While we are pleased with this progress, TRICARE reimbursement for children’s hospitals remains well below the cost of providing care," read a release from the hospital. "We will continue engaging with the Department of Defense and elected officials to ensure that Children’s Colorado can maintain high-quality, specialty pediatric care for all kids in Colorado. "

The new contracts go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, allowing patients to continue to have access to care.