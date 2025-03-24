Coloradans petition against Flight for Life color changes and redesign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Emergency responders in the air will no longer be jetting around in bright orange helicopters, according to CommonSpirit Health.

The organization's mountain region announced that they are undergoing a rebrand, which will change the color of their helicopters, ambulances, and fixed-wing aircraft. Those will soon be redesigned to be purple, according to company renderings.

"While Flight for Life’s colors may be changing, one thing remains constant: the unwavering commitment of our crews to delivering the highest standard of care to our patients," the company said on Facebook.

However, not everyone is thrilled with the announcement of a new look.

"Their orange helicopters, airplanes, and ambulances are a beacon of hope on the worst day of peoples [sic] lives and iconic in Colorado," read a petition on change.org.

The petition currently has more than 5,200 signatures from people who are hoping the health system will keep the helicopters orange. Some petitioners argue the color change could lead to confusion. Others have expressed that the orange has sentimental value to the community.