Children’s Hospital to resume gender-affirming care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Children's Hospital has confirmed to KRDO13 that they are resuming gender-affirming care.

"Children’s Hospital Colorado believes that families know what is best for their child. Every family should have the right to access expert medical care to support their child's well-being, including gender-diverse youth," read a statement from Children's Hospital.

According to the hospital, they stopped the care for patients under 19 years old due to an executive order back in January.

Since then, then Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined a lawsuit to block the executive order. According to Children's Hospital, when the court extends a temporary restraining order to Colorado, they will resume their operations beginning Feb. 24.

"Like other hospitals across the country, we will continue to assess the rapidly evolving healthcare and legal landscapes, and we are committed to providing the highest-quality specialty pediatric care within the scope of the law," said a spokesperson in an email to KRDO13.

