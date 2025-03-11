Skip to Content
HEALTHY COLORADO: Impact of Daylight Savings Time

today at 4:35 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Over this past weekend we had to endure the annual event that nobody looks forward to.

The clocks moved forward an hour and most of us lost some precious sleep.

For years there has been growing criticism of Daylight Savings Time. As it turns out, springing forward an hour may have some negative health impacts.

KRDO13 medical expert Dr. Neha Sharma joins us in the studio once again to discuss the potential impacts of Daylight Savings Time. Watch the discussion above.

