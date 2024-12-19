The Salvation Army gives out toys to 500 families from El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Families in need across southern Colorado continue to get help from the community. Today, the Salvation Army gave out toys to 500 families from El Paso County.

The Salvation Army says they were collecting toys into early November, and on Thursday nearly 1,500 children and teens received them.

Starting at 8 a.m., families were in line, waiting to pick up toys for their children.

It's all thanks to their Annual Angel Giving Tree Toy Distribution, where community members buy toys for children.

"Take some tags then customers or family or friends adopt those tags to shop for that child, and then bring the gift back to the location or to the Salvation Army," said Major Nancy Ball.

Ms. Star is new to Colorado Springs and says today's toy distribution is really helping her family especially since she's a full-time student.

"I have two girls plus four boys in Oklahoma. We are, just very thankful for all the things that Salvation Army has done for us," said Ms. Star.

She says her kids all knew what they wanted this holiday season.

"My oldest daughter, she wanted a bike with training wheels she said and also they love Sonic, Pokemon, they love Barbie dolls," said Star.

The Salvation Army said every year they hear stories about how the toy drive gives families a sigh of relief.

"One family-- the husband spent in the hospital off and on. They're struggling and so they've been very grateful for what they receive from the Salvation Army in the way of toys for their children," said Ball.

As for Star, she's glad to know some people are spreading kindness.

"We're just blessed to have people like that in this world to help. We're very thankful for that," said Star.

The Salvation Army says they're thankful for the support they've been receiving from the community to make this toy drive possible every year.