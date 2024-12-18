Mount Carmel and Phil Long Kia team up to provide presents to veteran families in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Our community continues to support one another during the holiday season.

At a special event Wednesday, two familiar faces in Colorado Springs partnered up to make sure that veterans and their families have a happy holiday.

Mount Carmel Veteran's Service Center held an Angel Tree gift handout with help from Phil Long Kia.

The families involved needed a little extra assistance this holiday season and the team from Phil Long Kia helped provide the gifts. On top of the present, the team also provided gift cards to local grocery stores and trips to the Mount Carmel pantry in case anyone needed assistance with their holiday meal.