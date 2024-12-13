Locations are about to open for Ice Castles, and they feature a new ice bar

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - Next week, people are expected to line in to view Ice Castles holiday sculptures.

Following heavy snow in November, officials with Ice Castles said artisans were hard at work crafting icicles for the castle structures.

Two Ice Castles locations are just about ready to open. The Cripple Creek location will open on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. The Eagle location will open Friday Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

"Guests will be able to step into magic and wonder with a landscape filled with ice slides, towers, tunnels and caverns," wrote a representative in a press release.

Ice Castles has also announced a new edition to the attraction-- Polar Pub Ice Bar, where people can enjoy chilled beverages in a "one-of-a-kind" experience.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be found by clicking here.