City of Manitou Springs begins free parking initiative ahead of the holidays

today at 9:09 AM
Published 8:39 AM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Manitou Springs has announced new free holiday parking hours. It comes as more shoppers are expected for holiday shopping.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 14, shoppers can enjoy free 2-hour parking.

The initiative hopes to "encourage residents and visitors to shop local and support our vibrant community businesses," a press release from the city read.

Participating parking lots include the Hiawatha Lot, Canon Lot, Wichita Lot, Smischny Lot, and on-street parking areas.

This program runs until Christmas.

Celeste Springer

