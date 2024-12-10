A Colorado Springs private non-profit wraps gifts for foster care children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Employees at Kids Crossing, a private non-profit foster care organization in Colorado Springs were busy all Tuesday morning as they wrapped more than 300 gifts.

Nearly 250 kids who are part of the private non-profit foster care organization will get gifts.

Kids Crossing started their Christmas wish list in mid-September and a few days ago, they started collecting gifts from different businesses in town.

"We asked for their three wishes for Christmas and then once we get their wishes, we create an Amazon wish list, which goes live November 1st," said Sarah Bailey, Director of Recruitment at Kids Crossing.

Organizers said that although this is hard work, seeing the faces of the children get their gifts makes up for their long hours at the office. "It's so worth it when, you know, they get their presence and then they see them wrapped up in shiny and ready to go, and they're in their hand, and you check with that paper and, you know, it's just screams," said Ben Schoch, Foster Care Director at Kids Crossing.

The non-profit has been doing this since 1996, and they're always finding different ways to stay up to date with the way people do their shopping. "We started the Amazon gift list in 2020 because people weren't going out and shopping and we needed a way to still be able to provide gifts for the kids in our homes," said Bailey.

The organization says they're thankful for all of the gifts they've received this year.