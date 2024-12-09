Emergency responders have busy Monday morning due to weather/road conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Shortly after noon on Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported that their crews had already responded to more than 30 traffic accidents due to weather and road conditions.

The department said at least one of their engines was involved in an accident while on scene of a different accident.

CSFD is asking drivers across Colorado Springs to stay off the roads on Monday if possible. If you have to travel take it slow, be mindful of other drivers and first responders, and be prepared for any traffic delays.

The City of Colorado Springs and the City of Fountain are both on Accident Alert Status Monday.

FORECAST: Snow Showers Today/Cold Tonight

Snow showers are expected to continue through the day.