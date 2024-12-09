CSPD on Accident Alert Status

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on Accident Alert Status as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, morning, Dec. 9.

CSPD said the status is in effect until further notice.

According to CSPD, during Accident Alert Status, drivers are reminded that if they are involved in a traffic crash with no fatality or injury requiring medical attention, no driver involved is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, all drivers are present with license, registration and insurance information, and no damage to public property such as a street sign or utility pole has occurred, drivers should exchange their information and follow the procedure for completing a counter (cold) report. When damage to any vehicle requires a tow truck, a counter report can still be made, providing the previous criteria is met. Drivers can either pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations, or they can go online at coloradosprings.gov. From coloradosprings.gov, go to the CSPD homepage and select “Cold Reporting-Report a Minor Traffic Accident” from the "Quick Links" section and follow the instructions.