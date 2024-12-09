Skip to Content
News

City of Fountain on Accident Alert Status

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 12:19 PM
Published 12:23 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Fountain has joined Colorado Springs on Accident Alert Status Monday afternoon.

The Fountain Police Department announced the status just after noon on Monday, Dec. 9.

According to the City of Fountain, if you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party. 

Within 72 hours, report the incident online at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information

You can also find everything you need to know about reporting a crash online at the link above.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content