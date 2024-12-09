City of Fountain on Accident Alert Status

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Fountain has joined Colorado Springs on Accident Alert Status Monday afternoon.

The Fountain Police Department announced the status just after noon on Monday, Dec. 9.

According to the City of Fountain, if you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party.

Within 72 hours, report the incident online at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.

You can also find everything you need to know about reporting a crash online at the link above.