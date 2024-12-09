El Paso County deputy nominiated for Homes for Heros award

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The group Homes for Heros kicked off their "12 Days of Christmas Miracles" event on Monday.

During those 12 days, candidates from across the country are nominated for recognition, and one of them is right here in El Paso County.

Scott Stone is an El Paso County deputy. He was shot in the line of duty in 2018, and nominated by Sheild 616.

On Monday, Stone's family was given a $1,650 check and a gift basket. According to organizers, $600 came from Homes for Heros, while the rest came from local donations.