Bob Penkhus Motor Company partners with Distirct 2 for ‘Adopt-a-Family’ holiday event

today at 5:08 PM
Published 5:24 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local business and a school district in Colorado Springs are doing their part to make sure that those who are less fortunate can have a happy holiday this year.

Bob Penkhus Motor Company is once again partnering up with Colorado Springs School District 2 to take part in the Adopt-a-Family holiday event.

As part of the event, families will register to be adopted by donors. The family will provide a needs and a wants list and the dealership will do everything they can to help raise enough money to fulfill both lists for as many families as possible.

The Bob Penkhus Motor Company has been involved with the Adopt-a-Family Program for three years now. Since starting, they've been able to help nearly 40 local families. This year, they have adopted 10 more.

