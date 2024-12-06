Skip to Content
‘Quilts for Kids’ receives more than 400 quilts for kids at Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs

today at 9:41 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Kids in the hospital got an early Christmas gift Friday from the local chapter of Quilts for Kids.

The organization said they saw a big jump in donations this year.

This year, the organization received more than 400 handmade quilts for kids at Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs.

The huge number of donations is all thanks to five years' worth of effort from the local chapter of Quilts for Kids. The first year, they only received 46 quilts.

Each quilt is one-of-a-kind, just like the kids they're meant for.

