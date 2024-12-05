New details in UCCS shooting after university releases third-party review

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - University of Colorado Colorado Springs officials have released new details regarding the school's shooting event from February.

CSPD responded to UCCS after gunshots were heard in a dorm room back in February. Officers found two people dead, now identified as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado, and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado.

The alleged shooter, Nicholas Jordan, recently entered into a not guilty plea last month.

UCCS officials say they requested an independent review of the following: A review of campus response leading up to the incident, recommendations for any policy or process changes needed in regard to that response, a review of campus response following the incident, and recommendations for any policy or process changes needed in regard to that response.

The independent report found improvements UCCS could make but did not deem any individual at the university responsible for the shooting.

"UCCS strives to apply the highest standards of training and response to campus safety. Even with that effort, this report highlights how difficult it can be to distinguish between routine, persistent roommate conflicts and issues of a more dangerous nature," wrote a statement from the university online.

According to the report, Jordan was described in a UCCS police report saying he allegedly harassed a female student in Sept. 2023.

Later that year, UCCS officials say Jordan contacted them, letting them know he was being evicted from his apartment for marijuana use and would be homeless. Jordan was then moved in with one of his alleged victims, Sam Knopp, on an "emergency placement," the report says.

Just a few weeks later on Nov. 13, the report says Jordan was identified as someone who was allegedly sexually harassing a female student. That female student withdrew from her classes as a result, the report says.

On Dec. 6, 2023, the UCCS police investigated reports that Jordan had approached various groups of women and made them feel uncomfortable.

That same month, Jordan emailed the Residence Hall Manager saying he had "a bad roommate problem," the report says. Jordan had requested a room change and followed up again on the request a few days later.

The report states Jordan met with a university staff member to discuss his options, but Jordan was later told a room change would not be approved.

His roommate, Sam Knopp, also began submitting his own complaints about Jordan in January, according to the report.

Jordan is accused of shooting and killing Knopp and Celie Rain Montgomery just a month later.