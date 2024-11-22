Accused UCCS shooter enters not guilty plea

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Nicholas Jordan, the man accused of shooting two people in a UCCS dorm, entered a not guilty plea in court on Friday.

Jordan and his attorneys will have until Jan. 31 to change his plea. There is a potential that attorneys will use insanity as a defense, but they are still awaiting expert reports.

RELATED: Police confirm that suspect and victim in UCCS shooting were roommates

On Friday, lawyers also asked for delays for his arraignment, but the judge denied the request.

Jordan's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31.