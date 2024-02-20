Police confirm that suspect and victim in UCCS shooting were roommates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed that the suspect, Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, Michigan, and one of the victims, Samual Knopp, were current roommates at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS).

UCCS says that both Jordan and Knopp were students at the university at the time of the shooting.

CSPD responded to UCCS on Friday after gunshots were heard in a dorm room. Officers found two people dead, now identified as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado, and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado.

CSPD believes that the shooting was an isolated incident. Police arrested Jordan on Feb. 19. He is expected to appear for a court hearing today at 1:30 and is being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Jordan faces two counts of 1st-degree murder.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

KRDO NewsRadio spoke with CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez regarding the investigation. That can be listened to below.