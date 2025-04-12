Rain and snow chances make a return

We are under a Red Flag Warning until 9PM

Tonight will be a mild night across Southern Colorado. Lows will be in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, while the High Country will have lows in the 30s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

For your Sunday Funday, temperatures will fall into the 70s to 80s along the I-25 Corridor and Eastern Plains. Highs will range from the 50s to 70s for the High Country. Sunday night into Monday morning, we do have a chance for rain and snow.

The High Country and the I-25 corridor are under a Red Flag Warning tomorrow as well from 9AM to 8PM due to dry conditions and gusts up to 45 mph.

Highs on Monday will continue to fall for the start of the work week. We will have highs in the 60s across Southern Colorado, with a couple of hometowns in the High Country having highs in the 40s.

Tuesday temperatures start to rise back into the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, with the High Country having highs in the 50s to 60s. The high country has a slight chance of rain.

For Wednesday and Thursday, we will see highs stay in those ranges. We will have to monitor fire weather potential for Thursday. The High Country will continue with a slight chance for rain.

Friday, we welcome another chance for showers with highs falling into the 60s to 70s.