Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region hopes Giving Tuesday will continue to help its animals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Giving Tuesday is a national day of philanthropy that encourages people to donate to nonprofits.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is one of many organizations that rely heavily on this day, saying the day is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

These donations help out homeless and injured animals that arrive at the shelter.

KRDO13 met a puppy that's currently receiving treatment and would benefit from these donations.

"Asoka, she is a friendly young puppy that came into us with a condition called puppy strangles, which just means that her immune system was attacking her own skin," said Cody Costra, Public Relations Manager HSPPR.

Asoka is now 5-months-old and was an owner surrender. Her family wasn't able to care for her anymore. As of Tuesday, her treatments cost between $1,500 - $2,000.

"This cute pup, is just one example of, you know, the pets that come on our doors every single day that really do need our help here at HSPPR," said Costra.

The Humane Society said last year they broke a record on the amount of donations they received in one day. They raised over $83,000.

"In 2023 alone, we did care for over 25,000 animals, at one point or another throughout the year. So that is a lot of animals in our community that really do need our help," said Costra.

This year, Fetch Pet Insurance will match all donations up to $30,000.

"If we have to help with any kind of natural disaster, whether in Colorado or from pets from outside of Colorado, we're ready to do so. And having donations really helps us fund these programs. That can help take care of the pets that are displaced by natural disasters as well," said Costra.

The Humane Society said every donation goes a long way.